Jijith Nadumuri Ravi, Ex-ISRO Scientist, Connects Rigveda, Ramayana, and Mahabharata to Real History

New Delhi [India], August 28: Jijith Nadumuri Ravi, a former scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to India's Chandrayaan-1 mission, has released groundbreaking research that connects the Rigveda, Ramayana, and Mahabharata to real historical timelines. His work bridges the gap between mythology and recorded history through his multi-volume Geo-Chronology Series.

The series includes Rivers of Rigveda, Geography of Ramayana, and Geography of Mahabharata (Vol. 1 & 2). Based on 25 years of extensive research and 5 years of book writing, Ravi analysed more than 110,000 Sanskrit verses, used satellite and historical maps, and created hundreds of new maps to trace the movements of kings, armies, and civilisations.

This effort led to over 100 new findings, including timelines that connect Vedic rulers with later dynasties such as the Mauryas, Sungas, and Guptas. By doing so, the research establishes a continuous line of Indian civilisation, transforming the way ancient epics are understood.

"Indian history is usually taught from the Mauryas onward, while the epics are often called mythology," said Ravi. "But my research shows that these kings and events were part of a real historical process."

The clarity and scientific approach of Ravi's work set it apart from previous studies. By combining ancient texts with modern mapping tools, he has provided a new way of looking at India's civilizational story.

Ravi is currently working on his next book, which explores Sanatana Dharma through the lens of ancient wisdom and modern science, with a vision to connect timeless values to humanity's future, including the age of space exploration.

These books are turned into distance community learning courses in a few universities. Before authoring books, Ravi also established the AncientVoice website with 25000 pages and the Dharma Digital platform with 100 plus AI holograms in the form of gods & goddesses. Ravi frequently appears as a TV panellist on space-related news of ISRO, NASA, ESA and SpaceX.

About Jijith Nadumuri Ravi

Jijith Nadumuri Ravi is a former ISRO scientist who worked on India's Chandrayaan-1 mission and was recognized by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is the author of the Geo-Chronology Series, which combines scientific methods with ancient Sanskrit texts to map India's epic history. He founded AncientVoice and Dharma Digital. He is a frequent TV panellist for Times Now & Mirror Now.

