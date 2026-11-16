Jimmy N Tata, the oldest trustee of Tata Trusts and the younger brother of former chairman Ratan Tata, has commented for the first time on the internal conflict within the group.

Eighty-six-year-old Jimmy, who lives in a modest apartment in Pune and is often described as a recluse, has raised concerns over the ‘artificial, authoritarian veto powers’ assigned to the chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake.

Jimmy, who holds approximately 0.81 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has backed a stock exchange listing of the company, which is currently at the centre of one of the biggest corporate conflicts of the era.

“Listing would break down the widespread culture of secrecy, enforce legal accountability, and require a revision of the burdensome Articles of Association (AoA) to reinstate the pre-1989 division between business activities and welfare trusts,” he is reported to have said in a signed statement following a recent discussion with a senior trustee.

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He has described the listing as an essential step.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a nominated director on the Tata Sons board, reiterated his opposition to the listing of Tata Sons at a media event on Saturday.

“Going public will alter the Tata approach, prioritising profit over philanthropy,” Noel, who holds a 1 per cent stake in Tata Sons, said.

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Commenting on recent developments within the group, Jimmy is understood to have said that listing Tata Sons, as required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was ‘even more essential’.

Pointing out that Tata Sons benefited significantly when Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went public under Ratan Tata, Jimmy said, “Any suggestion or action by Noel Tata to divide Tata Sons into smaller units to bypass the RBI’s listing threshold is profoundly harmful and against the interests of the public and shareholders, done purely to maintain secrecy, escape oversight, and uphold unchecked personal authority.”

He said the RBI must set strict deadlines to ensure an early listing and prevent any move to break up the group. He also sought the involvement of the government and the Charity Commissioner “to safeguard the original purposes of the trusts for the people of India”.

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In the other dispute concerning the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran for a third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons, Jimmy was quoted as saying: “JRD Tata appreciated and developed his main operating star performers (such as Sumant Moolgaonkar, Darbari Seth, Xerxes Desai, and Rusi Modi), while the current leadership does not back its established star performer.”