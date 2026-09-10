VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: The conversation around artificial intelligence at the workplace has moved past "if" and firmly into "how." Organisations, managers and employees are now grappling with what it means to build AI into everyday operations — and that shift was the focus of the Agile Gurugram & Delhi National Capital Region 2026 Conference.

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The event, organised by the Agile Network India community, was co-hosted by the Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Rohini under the theme "Future of AI in the Workplace." It drew together business leaders, Agile practitioners, technology experts and students for a day of discussion on where work is heading.

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Setting the tone: leadership, talent and enterprise AI

Dr Pooja Jain, Professor and Director, JIMS Rohini, opened the conference by noting that today's students will step into workplaces already being reshaped by AI — underscoring why closer ties between industry and academia matter now more than ever. Conference Chair Ravi Pratap Singh Chauhan then outlined the day's agenda, framing the broader need for organisations to keep pace with fast-moving technological change.

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Keynote sessions

Sunil Goyal opened the keynotes with "Leadership in the Autonomous Age," unpacking how leadership itself must evolve as autonomous systems take on a larger role in daily business.

Krishna Kabra, India Head of Global Capability Centre at Orange Business Services, followed with "Leading Beyond the Algorithm," making the case that human judgement, ethics and decision-making remain central even as AI becomes more embedded in organisations.

Panel: the future of careers

The panel "Your Next Role in an AI-First World" turned the spotlight to careers. Moderated by Runu Jain, CHRO at Magic EdTech, the panel brought together Simin Askari (former Group CHRO and Head of Business Excellence, DS Group), Kashish Kapoor (CHRO, Newgen) and Rajaat Jasujaa (Manager, People Business Partner, SentinelOne) for a conversation on leadership, adaptability, employee support, and striking a balance between AI-driven efficiency and human capability.

AI in practice

The afternoon shifted to real-world application. Rupesh Ranjan, Global Delivery Leader for AI, Data and Digital Transformation at Thoughtworks, walked through "Enterprise AI in Action," detailing how AI assistants get operationalised at scale.

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Vice President, Digital Engineering at Incedo Inc., introduced the AI Systems Development Lifecycle in "AISDLC – Why, What and How." Seema Rani, Vice President, Technical Program Management at Mastercard, spoke on creativity and talent in "Swinging Forward: The Four Human Superpowers for an AI-Native World."

Gagandeep Singh, Founder of Hello Excellence Consulting, tackled emotional intelligence through the lens of sport, while Divik Thareja, Director at TO THE NEW, looked at leadership in organisations where AI agents increasingly work alongside people.

The day wrapped with keynotes from Vinod Sood, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Hughes Systique Corporation, on building a future-ready workforce, and Rahul Jain, Chief Strategy Officer at PNB Housing Finance, on AI-driven skill gaps and the shifting nature of work.

Day two: workshops bring the conversation into the classroom

Day two shifted format entirely, with six post-conference workshops held exclusively for JIMS Rohini students.

Vinay Baijal, Director of Business Transformation at a major US retail chain presented on omnichannel retail and changing consumer behaviour. DAY 1 Themes: — The Modern Manager's Playbook, led by Genpact's Assistant Vice President Roma Jain focused on how innovation, execution and leadership are going to change in the AI-driving era.

Rahul Kumar Gupta returned for a session on how AI is reshaping e-commerce. Rajat Julka, Chief Operating Officer and Head of the India Development Centre at Trantor, spoke on creating value in international trade through AI.

Rohit Handa, AVP and Business Head, Digital Products and Platforms at HCL Technologies, presented "Market Entry in 100 Minutes: What AI Gets Right, and Where It Lies to You," a look at both the promise and the pitfalls of AI-powered market analysis.

Rounding out the workshop series was Shalu Ahuja, Digital and Data Products Leader, combining forces with Yogesh Balodi, Digital Platforms and Enterprise Transformation Specialist on The Geopolitical Earthquake.

For JIMS Rohini, devoting the second day entirely to students was a deliberate choice.

"Our students will graduate into workplaces that are being redesigned today, not years from now," said Dr Pooja Jain, Professor and Director, JIMS Rohini. "Learning directly from industry practitioners helps them understand not just the technology, but the leadership and business decisions that come with it."

The partnership with Agile Network India was built to bridge that gap — giving students a direct line into the conversations already shaping organisations today.

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