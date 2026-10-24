Jindal Panther clinches Championship Title with Commanding 10–5.5 victory over Aravali

Jindal Steel Limited

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24: Jindal Panther clinched the Jindal Panther Shield 2026 title with an impressive 10–5.5 victory over Aravali in an action-packed championship final at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida on Saturday. Displaying exceptional teamwork, attacking prowess and determination, Jindal Panther delivered a commanding performance to emerge as champions of the closely contested tournament.

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Simran Shergill and Siddhant Sharma spearheaded Jindal Panther's victory with four goals each, delivering outstanding performances that kept their team firmly in control. Team patron Naveen Jindal also played a crucial role, contributing two important goals to seal the championship triumph. Gaurav Sehgal was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his exceptional contribution and all-round performance during the tournament.

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Runners-up Aravali, represented by Angad Kalaan, Noddy, JM Juri and Deepu, put up a spirited fight but could not overcome Jindal Panther's attacking strength, eventually finishing 4.5 goals behind.

Expressing his happiness over the championship victory, Naveen Jindal, team patron of Jindal Panther, said, "Winning the Jindal Panther Shield is a proud moment for our team. I congratulate all our players for their outstanding performance and commend every participating team for making this tournament truly exciting. Polo is a magnificent sport that combines courage, skill, discipline and teamwork. We sincerely hope to see polo return to the Olympic Games in 2036, bringing this historic sport the global recognition it deserves. India has a rich polo heritage, and we are committed to promoting the sport and inspiring more young people to take it up. The Jindal Polo Estate in Noida welcomes sports lovers and families to come and experience the excitement of polo firsthand. We invite everyone to watch the matches, encourage the players and be part of our efforts to make polo more popular and accessible."

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Dramatic Three-Way Tie Sets Up Championship Showdown

The road to the final was marked by intense competition and an extraordinary three-way tie in the league stage.

In the final league encounter on Friday, 23 October, Vulcan Polo, which began with a 1.5-goal handicap advantage, narrowly defeated Jindal Panther 7.5–7 in a gripping contest. The match remained closely fought until the final whistle, highlighting the competitive intensity of the tournament.

The result left all three participating teams — Jindal Panther, Aravali and Vulcan Polo — tied with one win and one defeat each. With no clear finalists emerging from the league standings, a penalty shootout became necessary to decide the two teams advancing to the championship final.

Penalty Shootout Determines Finalists

The excitement continued on Saturday morning, 24 October, as all three teams returned to the Jindal Polo Estate for a decisive penalty shootout at 10:00 AM.

Under the shootout format, one player from each team took five penalty shots from the 60-yard mark to determine the finalists. The contest added another dramatic chapter to the tournament, with Jindal Panther and Aravali eventually securing their places in the title clash, while Vulcan Polo bowed out after a closely contested league campaign.

Jindal Panther Seals Memorable Championship Triumph

The championship final provided a fitting conclusion to the Jindal Panther Shield 2026, as Jindal Panther combined attacking brilliance with coordinated teamwork to secure a convincing victory over Aravali.

With eight goals coming from the formidable combination of Simran Shergill and Siddhant Sharma, two valuable goals from Naveen Jindal and an outstanding contribution from MVP Gaurav Sehgal, Jindal Panther delivered a memorable championship-winning performance.

The tournament showcased polo's unique blend of speed, precision, horsemanship and teamwork. From closely fought league encounters to the dramatic penalty shootout and the high-scoring final, Jindal Panther Shield 2026 concluded on a thrilling note, reinforcing the growing enthusiasm for polo and the importance of promoting the sport among a wider audience in India.

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