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Home / Business / Jindal Panther Crowned Indian Masters Champions with Thrilling 12–11 Victory

Jindal Panther Crowned Indian Masters Champions with Thrilling 12–11 Victory

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi [India], November 7: Jindal Panther were crowned champions of the Indian Masters (14-goal tournament) after a thrilling 12–11 win over Vimal Arion Achievers in a closely contested final that went to extra time.

In a final that had everything, Jindal Panther held a 10–7 advantage heading into the sixth chukker, with Mr Naveen Jindal contributing with two goals, appearing firmly in control of the contest. However, Vimal Arion Achievers mounted a spirited comeback to take an 11–10 lead, putting the championship within their grasp. Demonstrating tremendous composure and fighting spirit, Jindal Panther fought back to level the scores at 11–11, taking the match into extra time.

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With the championship at stake, Matt Perry emerged as the match-winner, scoring the decisive golden goal in extra time to secure a memorable 12–11 victory for Jindal Panther and seal the Indian Masters title.

The final was a testament to the competitive spirit and skill of both teams, with Vimal Arion Achievers putting up a spirited challenge and pushing Jindal Panther all the way to the finish.

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The victory marks a spectacular end to the season for Jindal Panther, who demonstrated resilience, teamwork and determination to emerge champions of the prestigious 14-goal tournament.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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