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Home / Business / Jindal Panther Edge Bharat Select 16–14 in Thrilling Indian Masters League Encounter at Jindal Polo Estate

Jindal Panther Edge Bharat Select 16–14 in Thrilling Indian Masters League Encounter at Jindal Polo Estate

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Limited

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5: Jindal Panther registered a thrilling 16–14 victory over Bharat Select in the final league match of the Indian Masters (14-goal) tournament at Jindal Polo Estate, Noida, on Thursday. In a closely contested encounter, Jindal Panther held their nerve in the closing stages to secure a memorable win and strengthen their position in the tournament.

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The match witnessed an electrifying start, with Jindal Panther taking an early 5–1 lead after the first chukker. However, Bharat Select fought back strongly, overturning the deficit to take a 7–6 lead. What followed was an intense, see-saw contest, with both teams displaying exceptional skill, speed and determination. Jindal Panther eventually prevailed 16–14 in a thrilling finish. Mr Naveen Jindal joined the party and scored two goals for Jindal Panther.

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The encounter also marked the culmination of the league stage of the Indian Masters (14-goal) tournament, with teams vying for a place in Saturday’s championship final.

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The match was officiated by umpire Ben Turner, while Akshai Malik kept spectators engaged with his lively commentary, adding to the atmosphere at the Jindal Polo Estate.

The victory underlined Jindal Panther’s competitive spirit and resilience, as the team delivered an impressive performance against a formidable opponent in one of the most exciting encounters of the tournament.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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