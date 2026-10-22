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Home / Business / Jindal Panther Secure Hard-Fought 8–6.5 win over Aravali Ahead of Final League Match

Jindal Panther Secure Hard-Fought 8–6.5 win over Aravali Ahead of Final League Match

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ANI
Updated At : 06:29 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Limited

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: Jindal Panther secured a hard-fought 8–6.5 victory over Aravali in a thrilling encounter at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida today, as part of the Jindal Panther Shield. Both teams displayed exceptional determination throughout the contest, with Jindal Panther pulling ahead through crucial attacking plays to seal the win.

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Simran Shergill delivered a standout performance, producing decisive goals that proved instrumental in shifting the momentum in Jindal Panther’s favour. Team patron Naveen Jindal also contributed to the winning effort, scoring a key goal during the encounter. Gaurav Sehgal and Siddhant Sharma completed the victorious line-up, playing vital roles in the team’s performance.

Aravali mounted a strong challenge with a line-up featuring Angad Kalaan, JM Juri, Naveen Singh and Devender Singh. The team maintained intense pressure throughout the match, keeping the contest competitive until the final whistle.

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The victory sets the stage for Jindal Panther’s crucial final league match against Vulcan Polo tomorrow, Friday, 23 October 2026, ahead of Saturday’s tournament finals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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