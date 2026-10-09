Jindal Panther storms into Jindal Panther Cup final with thrilling 8–7 win over Aravali Polo

Jindal Steel Limited

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9: Jindal Panther secured its place in the final of the Jindal Panther Cup with a hard-fought 8–7 victory over Aravali Polo in a thrilling semi-final at Jindal Polo Estate, Noida. In a closely contested encounter, Jindal Panther overcame a determined Aravali challenge to seal its place in Sunday’s final.

Advertisement

Jindal Panther made an explosive start, racing to a 4–1 lead in the opening chukker and establishing early control of the match. However, Aravali Polo mounted a spirited fightback through the third chukker, steadily closing the gap and keeping the contest on a knife-edge. With just a goal separating the two sides, the match went down to the final bell, with Jindal Panther holding its nerve to emerge victorious.

Advertisement

Simran S Shergill was the standout performer for Jindal Panther, scoring five goals to lead the team’s charge. Naveen Jindal contributed two goals, while Mahesh Sharma scored the decisive eighth goal, bringing Jindal Panther’s tally to eight.

Aravali Polo fought valiantly until the end, with Naveen Singh and Juan Martin Juri scoring three goals each to keep their team firmly in contention. Despite the sustained pressure, Jindal Panther held on for a narrow one-goal victory and booked its place in Sunday’s final.

Advertisement

The win marks a significant step in Jindal Panther’s campaign in the Jindal Panther Cup, part of Jindal Polo Estate’s four-week 2026 polo season in Noida. The team will now look to carry its momentum into the final as it competes for the tournament title.

Jindal Panther will take to the field again on Sunday for the Jindal Panther Cup final at Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

About Jindal Panther Polo

Founded in the late 1980s by industrialist and sportsman Mr. Naveen Jindal, Jindal Panther Polo is one of India’s leading polo teams and is recognized by the Indian Polo Association. The team reflects strength, speed and teamwork, values that also connect with the brand. JindalPanther Polo has won major Indian tournaments such as the Baroda Cup, Jaipur Open, Sirmur Cup and Bhopal-Pataudi Cup, and its players have represented India internationally. Beyond winning matches, the team is focused on giving back to the sport through youth training, world-class horse care, better breeding practices, and skill programs for grooms and farriers, helping build a stronger future for polo in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)