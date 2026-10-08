Jindal Polo Estate’s 2026 season begins in Noida on a high as Jindal Panther beats Sujan 12-6

Jindal Steel

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: The 2026 Polo season at Jindal Polo Estate in Noida, got off to a thrilling start today with the Jindal Panther Cup as competitive polo returned to the estate after a six-month break. In the opening match of the tournament, Jindal Panther defeated Sujan 12-6 in an engaging contest at Ground 1 of Jindal Polo Estate.

Advertisement

After a closely fought opening chukker, which ended 2-2, Jindal Panther found its rhythm and began to pull away in the second chukker. The team surged ahead 8-2 by the end of the second, extending its lead to 9-4 in the third before closing out the match with a convincing 12-6 victory.

Advertisement

The Jindal Panther Cup marks the beginning of an action-packed month of polo at Jindal Polo Estate, with four tournaments scheduled across four consecutive weeks until November 1. Following the Jindal Panther Cup, the season continues with the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, followed by the Jindal Panther Shield. The season will conclude with the Jindal Estate Cup in November.

The four-week series brings together professional players and teams offering sustained competitive action at one of the country’s leading polo destinations. The tournament series follows a weekly format, with matches scheduled from Tuesday through Sunday, including opening and qualifying matches, league fixtures, semi-finals and practice or reserve days, culminating in Sunday finals.

Advertisement

The Jindal Polo Estate is also providing a comprehensive experience for participating players, with professional umpires, complimentary player accommodation and stabling available during the tournaments. The estate’s polo fields, regarded among the best in the country, will set the scene for the four-week series. Match days will also feature hospitality, food and beverages after games, creating an opportunity for players, patrons and polo enthusiasts to come together and experience the sport beyond the field.

With the opening day setting the season in motion, attention now turns to the remaining matches of the Jindal Panther Cup, as teams compete for a place in the final this Sunday. The tournament will be followed by three more cups over the coming weeks, ensuring that polo remains central to the sporting calendar at Jindal Polo Estate through the end of October and into November.

About Jindal Panther Polo

Founded in the late 1980s by industrialist and sportsman Mr. Naveen Jindal, Jindal Panther Polo is one of India’s leading polo teams and is recognized by the Indian Polo Association. The team reflects strength, speed and teamwork, values that also connect with the brand. JindalPanther Polo has won major Indian tournaments such as the Baroda Cup, Jaipur Open, Sirmur Cup and Bhopal-Pataudi Cup, and its players have represented India internationally. Beyond winning matches, the team is focused on giving back to the sport through youth training, world-class horse care, better breeding practices, and skill programs for grooms and farriers, helping build a stronger future for polo in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)