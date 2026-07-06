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Home / Business / Jindal Stainless appoints Kunjal Mehta as its Chief Financial Officer

Jindal Stainless appoints Kunjal Mehta as its Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Jindal Stainless, Mehta served as Chief Financial Officer at Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:58 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Kunjal Mehta. Image credit/LinkedIn
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Jindal Stainless, India’s leading stainless steel manufacturer, has appointed Kunjal Mehta as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from June 25, 2026 following the approval by the Board in Delhi.

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A seasoned finance professional with over 25 years of experience across sectors, including steel, power, ports and logistics and technology, Mehta will lead the company’s financial strategy and play a key role in its next phase of growth, expansion, and value creation.

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As CFO, Mehta will oversee the company’s finance function, including treasury, capital management, financial planning, investor relations, risk management and strategic growth initiatives.

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Kunjal Mehta said the company has built a strong leadership position in the stainless steel sector through its focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and customer-centricity.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team to further strengthen the company’s financial foundation, and support its long-term strategic objectives,” he said.

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Prior to joining Jindal Stainless, Mehta served as Chief Financial Officer at Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited and Essar Steel India Limited.

A qualified chartered accountant, Mehta brings extensive experience in corporate finance, resource mobilisation, treasury and working capital management, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, governance, assurance and risk management.

Meanwhile, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, said Kunjal brings deep expertise across corporate finance, treasury, fundraising, and business transformation, along with a strong track record of value creation in large and complex organisations.

“I am confident his leadership will further strengthen our financial resilience and support our upward trajectory in the manufacturing business,” he said.

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