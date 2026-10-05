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Home / Business / Jindal Stainless, Indian Oil renew lubricants partnership for five years, eye deeper technical cooperation

Jindal Stainless, Indian Oil renew lubricants partnership for five years, eye deeper technical cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 02:56 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Jindal Stainless and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have renewed their lubricants partnership for another five years, with the companies looking to deepen technical cooperation and strengthen energy and lubrication supply support for manufacturing operations, as per a press release.

The renewed agreement extends the Lubricants Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) partnership between the two companies and comes as they seek to support equipment reliability, operational efficiency and manufacturing continuity. The agreement was signed at Jindal Stainless' Hisar unit.

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Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the five-year renewal would provide an opportunity to expand the relationship and explore new areas of technical cooperation.

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“Our long-standing association with Indian Oil reflects the value of sustained collaboration between two organisations with a shared focus on quality, reliability and technical excellence. The renewal of this arrangement for another five years reinforces this relationship and provides an opportunity to deepen our engagement further,” Jindal said.

Indian Oil Executive Director, Northern Region and State Head, DSO, Hemant Rathore said the renewal of the Consumer's Operated Lube Depot (COLD) agreement marked an important milestone in the relationship between the two companies.

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“The renewal of the Consumer's Operated Lube Depot's (COLD) agreement for another 5 years marks an important milestone in this enduring partnership. In addition to lubricants, Indian Oil also caters to Jindal Stainless’ energy requirements through supplies of LDO, HSD, LSHS and Propane,” Rathore said.

The companies said the extended arrangement would support their broader engagement in lubricants and energy supplies as industrial operations increasingly focus on equipment reliability, efficiency and performance.

Jindal said the partnership would also provide scope to explore new technical cooperation “as industry needs evolve”, indicating that the renewed arrangement is intended to continue beyond supply requirements and support the companies' longer-term operational needs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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