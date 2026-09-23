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Home / Business / Jindal Stainless partners with Nasscom to strengthen digital skills across workforce

Jindal Stainless partners with Nasscom to strengthen digital skills across workforce

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Jindal Stainless has partnered with Nasscom’s FutureSkills Prime to provide its employees access to courses and certifications in emerging technologies, as the stainless steel maker looks to strengthen digital capabilities across its workforce, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasscom under which all Jindal Stainless employees will be able to access the FutureSkills Prime platform and enrol in courses offered by its network of learning and content partners.

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The platform will provide structured learning programmes across emerging technologies and professional skills, along with industry-validated certification pathways. Eligible programmes will also offer assessment and certification validated by SSC Nasscom, while Jindal Stainless will have a dedicated learning group on the platform to support employee participation.

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FutureSkills Prime offers learning programmes in areas including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Blockchain and Digital Leadership. The courses range from foundational digital skills to advanced programmes and are available in self-paced and instructor-led formats.

Commenting on the partnership, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, “learning and upskilling must be an ongoing part of professional development”, adding that the partnership would create wider access to learning opportunities across the organisation.

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Jindal Stainless Chief Human Resource Officer Sushil Baveja said the platform would provide employees with programmes suited to different levels of experience and allow them to pursue recognised certifications at their own pace.

“People development is most effective when employees have access to learning that is relevant, flexible and suited to their individual levels of experience,” Baveja said.

The partnership will also provide co-branded certifications for eligible programmes featuring the logos of MeitY, SSC Nasscom, FutureSkills Prime and Jindal Stainless. The initiative builds on the company’s digital capability development efforts, including digital manufacturing, planning and analytics solutions.

Jindal Stainless said it has been progressing its Smart Factory 4.0 programme across its Hisar and Jajpur facilities, including digital manufacturing platforms and Production Planning and Detailed Scheduling solutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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