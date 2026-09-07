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Home / Business / Jindal Stainless signs technical assistance pact with Japan’s JFE Steel for ferritic steel grades

Jindal Stainless signs technical assistance pact with Japan’s JFE Steel for ferritic steel grades

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ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Jindal Stainless has signed a technical assistance agreement with Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades, with a focus on improving product quality, manufacturing practices and process efficiency.

Under the agreement, JFE Steel will provide technical assistance to support Jindal Stainless’ efforts to improve the quality and manufacturing practices for the ferritic stainless steel grades covered by the pact, according to a company press release.

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Ferritic stainless steel is used across sectors, including automobiles, railway coaches, kitchen equipment, industrial machinery and construction. The company said demand for such grades is expected to grow as industries look for materials offering durability, corrosion resistance and cost efficiency.

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Commenting on the agreement, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, “Ferritic stainless steel, in particular, is becoming an increasingly important solution for industries looking to balance durability, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency.”

He said the partnership would allow the company to draw on JFE Steel’s experience in manufacturing ferritic stainless steel.

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“JFE Steel's decades of expertise in ferritic stainless steel manufacturing will help us further strengthen product quality and operational excellence,” Jindal said.

He added that the agreement was also aimed at strengthening internal manufacturing capabilities.

“More importantly, this association is about building capabilities that create greater value for our customers by strengthening our people, processes, and practices through this agreement,” he said.

Jindal Stainless had an annual melt capacity of 4.2 million tonnes and reported a turnover of Rs 42,955 crore in FY2025-26. As of March 2026, it had 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and overseas, including in Spain and Indonesia, according to the company press release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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