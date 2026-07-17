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Home / Business / Jindal Stainless supplied 40% of stainless steel used in India's first hydrogen train

Jindal Stainless supplied 40% of stainless steel used in India's first hydrogen train

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Jindal Stainless supplied about 40 per cent of the total stainless steel required for the coach bodies of India's first hydrogen-powered train, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

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According to the press release attached to the filing, the company supplied the premium austenitic stainless steel grade X5CrNi1810 from its Jajpur and Hisar plants for the fabrication of the train.

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"The future of mobility will be defined not only by cleaner sources of energy but also by advanced materials that make these technologies more efficient, durable and sustainable," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

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"We are proud to contribute to India's first hydrogen-powered train, an important milestone in the country's clean mobility journey and its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

The company said stainless steel is suited for modern railway coaches because of its corrosion resistance, strength-to-weight ratio, crash-worthiness, fire and impact resistance, durability and recyclability.

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Its lightweight properties also help improve energy efficiency, making the material suitable for emerging transport technologies such as hydrogen-powered trains, the release said.

"Stainless steel has consistently demonstrated its value in railway applications through its strength, corrosion resistance, safety and lifecycle performance," Jindal said.

"As India accelerates the development of next-generation transport infrastructure, we remain committed to delivering material solutions that enable innovation, sustainability and long-term value," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first indigenous hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Designed, engineered and integrated in India using indigenous technology, the train has 10 coaches and is aimed at advancing clean and sustainable rail transport. Its launch places India among a select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered trains. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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