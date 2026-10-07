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Home / Business / Jindal Steel and IIT Hyderabad Explore the Future of Steel Solutions at Bridge Technology Forum

Jindal Steel and IIT Hyderabad Explore the Future of Steel Solutions at Bridge Technology Forum

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ANI
Updated At : 01:01 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Limited

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7: Jindal Steel and IIT Hyderabad came together at the  Bridge Technology Forum last week following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions. The event brought together academia, industry and engineering experts to explore the evolving role of advanced steel in bridge design, construction and infrastructure development.

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The collaboration between the two institutions focuses on advancing research, innovation and the adoption of High-Strength, Value-Added and Value-Engineered Steel, with the larger objective of translating research and ideas into real-world industrial applications. The forum will serve as a platform for research and development, innovation in steel and composite materials, sustainable and efficient infrastructure solutions, student internships and training, academic programmes, demonstration projects and knowledge sharing.

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The forum provided a compelling example of how materials, engineering, design and technology can converge to create stronger, more efficient and future-ready infrastructure. The two institutions initiated discussions about emerging possibilities in engineering and the role advanced steel applications can play in shaping India's infrastructure.

"The future of infrastructure will be shaped by the convergence of advanced materials, engineering and innovation. Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad brings together Jindal Steel’s industry expertise and scale with the institute’s strengths in research, technology and innovation. The Bridge Technology Forum is an important first step in creating a sustained platform where ideas can move from research to application and contribute to the infrastructure needs of a growing India," said Ms Roopali Mehra, Head - Sales & Marketing Jindal Steel.

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The collaboration is part of Jindal Steel’s broader focus on advancing the use of innovative steel solutions and supporting the development of more efficient and sustainable infrastructure. The partnership strengthens opportunities for industry engagement and applied research in areas with potential relevance to India's infrastructure and industrial ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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