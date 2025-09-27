DT
Jindal Steel becomes India's first diversified large enterprise recognised as an Awarding Body by NCVET

Jindal Steel becomes India's first diversified large enterprise recognised as an Awarding Body by NCVET

ANI
Updated At : 03:11 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi [India], September 27: Jindal Steel has set a new benchmark by becoming the country's first large, diversified enterprise and the first integrated steel manufacturer to be recognised as an Awarding Body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). This milestone underscores the company's leadership in advancing vocational education and skilling standards nationwide, while strengthening its position as a pioneer in the Indian steel and infrastructure sector. An Agreement between NCVET and Jindal Steel grants the company PAN-India jurisdiction as an Awarding Body in the Large Indian Enterprise/MNC category.

The recognition enables Jindal Steel to create and implement industry-aligned standards, introduce structured skilling programs, and drive the accelerated development of the future workforce. This agreement ensures that all training standards and qualifications are recognised for credit under the National Credit Framework stemming from India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This milestone bridges the critical gap between education and employment through practical, multisectoral outcome-based skilling. It underscores Jindal Steel's commitment to nation-building, interdisciplinary capacity development, and India's transition towards green energy and modern infrastructure. All credentials issued under this framework will carry enhanced credibility and global portability, strengthening career mobility across sectors.

"Being recognised as an Awarding Body by NCVET is a responsibility we accept with seriousness and purpose. It allows us to bring industry standards directly into education and skilling, so that young Indians gain the knowledge and discipline needed to succeed in the workplace and contribute to building a stronger nation," said Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

