Jindal Steel Builds World’s Longest Steel Slag Road, Sets Guinness World Record

Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi [India], September 12: Jindal Steel Limited, in collaboration with CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), has achieved a Guinness World Records title for constructing the Longest Road Built Exclusively with Processed Steel Slag Aggregates at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

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The 1.85-km, four-lane divided road, equivalent to 7.4 lane-km, uses approximately 200,000 tonnes of processed EAF steel slag and is designed for heavy commercial traffic, with a loading of 65 million standard axle repetitions.

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The project converts steel slag into engineered road aggregates through controlled ageing and stabilisation, recovery of entrapped metal, crushing, screening, grading and quality checks. The material underwent physical, mechanical, geotechnical and environmental testing before being used across the full pavement depth, including formation, granular and bituminous layers.

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This enabled 100% replacement of natural aggregates, saving approximately 200,000 tonnes of virgin stone and reducing dependence on quarrying and the associated extraction, processing and transportation. The pavement is approximately 35% thinner, with estimated construction cost savings of up to 40%.

Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel Limited, said: “India’s growth must be powered by innovation that creates economic value while protecting our environment. This achievement shows how science, technology and industry can transform industrial co-products into valuable resources for nation-building. It is a strong example of the circular economy in action.”

Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Government of India, said: “The Raigarh road is a strong demonstration of India’s ability to translate scientific innovation into practical infrastructure solutions. By transforming steel slag into a high-value resource for road construction, the project reflects the vision of ‘Waste to Wealth’ and showcases the potential of indigenous technology to address real-world challenges. I am confident that this technology will find wider application across the country.”

The processed slag was tested for environmental suitability under prescribed methods and cleared for road use.

Jindal Steel also launched SteelGrit, its brand of processed steel slag aggregates, as an engineered construction material. Jindal Steel and CSIR-CRRI signed a technology transfer agreement to facilitate wider adoption of the technology beyond Raigarh.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India’s foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

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