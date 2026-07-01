DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Jindal Steel Earns CARE AA+ Credit Rating Upgrade, Reinforces Financial Strength and Sustainable Growth

Jindal Steel Earns CARE AA+ Credit Rating Upgrade, Reinforces Financial Strength and Sustainable Growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:13 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jindal Steel Limited

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 1: Jindal Steel Limited today announced that CARE Ratings Limited has upgraded the Company's long-term credit rating to CARE AA+ Stable from CARE AA; Stable, reaffirming the Company's strong financial profile, prudent capital management and sustained business performance.

Advertisement

The rating agency has also reaffirmed the Company's CARE A1+ rating for its short-term bank facilities.

Advertisement

In addition, CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to Jindal Steel's proposed Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue from CARE AA; Stable to CARE AA+; Stable.

Further strengthening the Group's credit profile, CARE Ratings has upgraded the long-term bank facilities rating of Jindal Steel Odisha Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Steel, from CARE AA; Stable to CARE AA+; Stable, while reaffirming its CARE A1+ rating for short-term bank facilities.

Advertisement

The rating upgrade reflects the Company's robust operational performance, strong balance sheet, disciplined financial management and continued focus on sustainable, long-term value creation. The

improved rating is expected to further strengthen Jindal Steel's financial flexibility and enhance its ability to access capital efficiently in support of its strategic growth plans.

The detailed rating rationale issued by CARE Ratings is available as part of the Company's regulatory disclosures and also available on the Company's website.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel Limited is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts