Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Jindal Steel, a global leader in steel, energy, and infrastructure, was felicitated as a "Champion of Green Business Practices" at the prestigious 4th Edition of the Global Sustainability Alliance Series, hosted by ET Edge at the Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai.

This esteemed recognition reaffirms Jindal Steel's steadfast commitment to sustainability and its proactive approach to environmental responsibility.

The award recognises organisations demonstrating exceptional leadership in integrating environmental, social, and economic objectives. Jindal Steel's climate vision--including a

target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2047, with an aspirational goal of advancing the target to 2035--was instrumental in securing this accolade. The company's strategic

push to enhance green power generation through renewable energy partnerships further strengthens its position as a sustainability trailblazer in the industrial sector.

Aligned with 16 out of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jindal Steel's sustainability strategy focuses on responsible industrialisation, innovation in eco-friendly technologies, and inclusive community development. From decarbonization initiatives to social upliftment, the company's actions reflect a deep integration of sustainability into its operational DNA.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a Champion of Green Business Practices. This award validates our mission to drive industry-wide transformation through sustainable innovations and responsible business conduct. Our journey towards net zero is not just about reducing emissions--it's about shaping a resilient and inclusive future for all", said Mr Naveen Ahlawat, Head- Sustainability and Decarbonisation, Jindal Steel, in a statement.

Jindal Steel continues to make significant investments in green technologies, process

optimisation, and circular economy models. As a responsible corporate citizen, the company is setting new benchmarks for the industry and inspiring change across value chains.

This award from ET Edge, a premier platform for global knowledge exchange, affirms Jindal Steel's leadership role in building a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's most respected and diversified industrial powerhouses, known for its innovation-driven approach and strong commitment to sustainable development. The company is leading transformative change across the steel and infrastructure sectors while empowering communities through education, skilling, and employment.

