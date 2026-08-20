Jindal Steel Partners with IIT Hyderabad to Establish Centre of Excellence for Advanced Steel Solutions

Jindal Steel Limited

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New Delhi/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20: Jindal Steel, one of India's leading steel manufacturers, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to establish the Jindal Steel Centre of Excellence for High-Strength, Value-Added and Value-Engineered Steel Products and Solutions at the IITH campus in Kandi, Sangareddy District, Telangana. The first-of-its-kind Centre will accelerate the application and adoption of advanced steel solutions across infrastructure, engineering, construction and strategic industrial sectors.

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Aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047, the need for sustainable infrastructure and the nation's need for The Centre will combine IITH's technical capabilities with Jindal Steel's manufacturing, metallurgical and engineering expertise to develop and demonstrate applications for structural steel, the Centre will combine IITH's technical capabilities with Jindal Steel's manufacturing, high-strength, value-added and value-engineered steels that offer higher performance, metallurgical and engineering expertise to develop and demonstrate applications for high-strength, lower material consumption, reduced weight, faster execution, improved durability and value-added and value-engineered steels that offer higher performance, lower material consumption, Better lifecycle economics. Reduced weight, faster execution, improved durability and better lifecycle economics.

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Its applications will span buildings and bridges, penstocks and large-diameter pipes, defence, yellow goods and heavy equipment, power plants, refineries, transportation, heavy engineering and other critical industrial applications. The Centre will work with designers, consultants, engineers, fabricators, EPC companies, equipment manufacturers and project developers to identify applications and facilitate the adoption of advanced steel grades.

Jindal Steel will establish a physical Centre of Excellence at IITH to drive application development, technical demonstrations, training, and knowledge sharing. The initiative encompasses joint training, workshops, symposia, demonstration projects, internships, placements, and academic modules. Additionally, the Centre will collaborate with government agencies and industry stakeholders to evaluate and scale the adoption of advanced steel solutions.

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Speaking on the partnership, Mr V R Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel, said:

"Partnering with IIT Hyderabad is a major step in expanding the use of high-strength and value-engineered steel across India's infrastructure, engineering and industrial sectors. By combining IITH's technical capabilities with Jindal Steel's manufacturing, metallurgical and engineering expertise, the Centre will demonstrate solutions that are stronger, lighter, faster and more efficient across a wide range of applications. Our goal is to accelerate their adoption in real-world projects."

Prof. B S Murty, Director, IITH, said:

"This Centre of Excellence strengthens IITH's role in promoting advanced steel solutions across India's engineering, infrastructure and industrial sectors. It will enable faculty and students to work closely with industry on real-world applications and demonstrate how high-strength and value-engineered steels can drive efficiency, performance and sustainability. We look forward to an impactful partnership with Jindal Steel."

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

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