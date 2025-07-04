DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Jindal Steel Receives Letter of Intent as Successful Bidder for Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block in Odisha

Jindal Steel Receives Letter of Intent as Successful Bidder for Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block in Odisha

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Advertisement

New Delhi/ Angul (Odisha) [India], July 4: Jindal Steel today announced a significant milestone in its strategic growth journey. The Government of Odisha has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Company for the grant of a 50-year Mining Lease for the Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block, located in Keonjhar District. Spread across 104.84 hectares, this vital mineral resource significantly enhances Jindal Steel's raw material security and underscores its commitment to integrated and sustainable steel production in India's mineral-rich eastern corridor. The Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block comes with an Environmental Clearance capacity of 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and a mineral deposit of 126.05 Million Tonnes, further solidifying the strategic value of the acquisition. This LoI follows Jindal Steel's successful participation in the e-auction held on June 6, 2025, where the company emerged as the Preferred Bidder, in line with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015. The issuance of the LoI is a significant step toward securing long-term iron ore and manganese supplies, critical to Jindal Steel's integrated operations.

Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, Angul, stated, "This mining lease is a critical enabler for our long-term vision of self-reliant steel production. With the Roida-I block, we are significantly bolstering our iron ore and manganese supply base, which will ensure operational stability, cost efficiency, and support our growth plans. It is also a testament to Jindal Steel's commitment to Odisha's economic and industrial development through responsible and sustainable mining."

Advertisement

This development further strengthens Jindal Steel's backwards integration model and reaffirms its dedication to sustainable mining, economic value creation, and community advancement in the region.

About Jindal Steel

Advertisement

Jindal Steel is an industrial powerhouse with a strong presence in the steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors. With a strategic investment of $12 billion worldwide, Jindal Steel is consistently enhancing its capacity utilisation and operational efficiencies, seizing opportunities to contribute to a self-reliant India.

For further information, please contact Media Relations at: Kuldeep Singh, +919899692981; kuldeep.singh@jindalsteel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts