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Home / Business / Jindal Steel sees huge skills gap; vocational jobs could command higher pay as shortages grow: Naveen Jindal

Jindal Steel sees huge skills gap; vocational jobs could command higher pay as shortages grow: Naveen Jindal

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Shanghai [China], September 24 (ANI): Jindal Steel is stepping up efforts to train its workforce as the company sees a “huge gap” in skilled workers, Chairman Naveen Jindal said, adding that shortages in vocational trades could push wages higher in the coming years.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the WorldSkills Competition 2026 in Shanghai, Jindal said industries with a more skilled workforce would be better placed to improve productivity and quality.

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“We at Jindal Steel are paying a lot of attention to improving the skills of our workers because there's a huge gap and we need to fill up that gap through continuous training,” Jindal said.

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He added that the company plans to expand its skilling efforts. “We are going to do it in a much bigger way now,” he said.

Jindal further added that demand and supply would increasingly shape earning opportunities across professions, with shortages potentially making trades such as carpentry and plumbing more lucrative.

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“In the future, these are going to be very highly paid jobs. You're going to be able to make a lot of money doing these things because everything is a question of demand and supply in the world,” he said.

“If there are going to be too many engineers, then engineers are not going to find enough work. But if there is a shortage of good carpenters, then carpenters are going to be more in demand,” he added.

Jindal also said university education need not be the only route to employment for young people.

“Everyone doesn't need to go to universities; everyone doesn't need to become a doctor or engineer,” he said.

He added that skills such as air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical installations and carpentry could help young people find jobs, start businesses or seek opportunities overseas.

“We have to be the skill champion in the world to be able to give... millions of youth livelihood and to be able to make India a developed country,” Jindal said.

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the WorldSkills Competition, with a 70-member Team Skill India contingent participating across 63 skill categories. Jindal Steel is an official sponsor of the Indian contingent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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