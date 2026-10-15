Jindal Steel wins Worldsteel 2026 Steelie Award for Excellence in People

Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi [India], October 15: Jindal Steel Limited has won the 2026 Steelie Award for Excellence in People for Dakshata Engineering Safety: One Duty Position at a Time. The World Steel Association (Worldsteel) announced the winner at the 17th Steelie Awards in New Delhi on 12 October 2026.

Advertisement

Dakshata addresses a fundamental safety challenge in steelmaking. People in different duty positions face different risks, yet conventional training often measures attendance rather than demonstrated readiness. The programme defines the safety knowledge, practical skills, emergency preparedness and behaviours required for each role. It then assesses capability, identifies gaps, delivers targeted development and reassesses proficiency, with the findings informing deployment and supervision.

Advertisement

The programme’s Safety Lens has covered more than 27,100 executives and non-executives across six locations. The first large-scale assessment of 11,639 non-executives showed an average safety knowledge score of 0.81 against a practical skill score of 0.71, highlighting the gap between knowledge and practical capability. Jindal Steel has also recorded 16,539 new-hire assessments and delivered 372 safety and HSE programmes with 96 per cent completion through 69 certified trainers.

At the Raipur Machinery Division, the capability model is reinforced by AI-enabled workplace observations, digital risk analytics, access controls, practical learning and engineered risk reduction.

Advertisement

During FY 2025–26, the site recorded 17,752 safety observations and eliminated or mechanised 379 high-risk tasks. It also improved emergency response time by 15 per cent to 5.25 minutes and achieved an LTIFR of 0.00.

The Steelie Awards celebrate the achievements of worldsteel member companies. The 2026 Excellence in People winner was selected by an independent expert panel. Jindal Steel was chosen from a finalist field that also included China Baowu, InfraBuild, Tata Steel and USIMINAS.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)