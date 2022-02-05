Jio acquires 25% in Two Platforms for $15 million

New Delhi, February 4
Digital service company Jio Platforms on Friday announced an investment of $15 million in Silicon Valley-based deep tech startup Two Platforms for acquiring 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis.
Founded by former Samsung Technology and Advanced Research president and CEO Pranav Mistry, Two Platforms is an artificial reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. —
