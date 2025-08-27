Jio announces relief measures for customers hit by floods in J&K, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh

DT
Home / Business / Jio announces relief measures for customers hit by floods in J&amp;K, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which operates Jio, on Wednesday announced relief initiatives for its customers impacted by severe weather conditions and flooding in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

A company spokesperson said Jio continues to provide critical connectivity in most of these areas, in the face of these adverse conditions.

"Jio recognizes the vital role of reliable connectivity in enabling access to emergency services, family communication, and critical updates," the spokesperson said in a statement.

To ensure uninterrupted digital access during this period, Jio Prepaid Mobile and JioHome subscribers with expiring plans this week will be granted an automatic 3-day validity extension.

Mobile users will get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of high-speed data per day, at no additional cost or recharge requirement, and JioHome users will get 3 additional days' benefit of their last valid plan at no additional cost, the spokesperson said.

Postpaid Mobile and JioHome users will receive a 3-day grace period for bill payments, maintaining seamless service continuity without any interruptions.

"Jio's on-ground engineering teams are working diligently to enhance network resilience and further strengthen infrastructure to meet ongoing challenges. As a pioneer in India's digital transformation, Jio is steadfast in its commitment to delivering world-class connectivity and supporting communities through every hurdle, aligning with the vision of a truly connected Digital India," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

