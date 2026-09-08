Jio-bp, DRIVN partner to develop commercial EV charging infrastructure along highways

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Jio-bp and DRIVN joined hands to power a commercial EV highway network across India, formalising a partnership to explore dedicated charging solutions for commercial electric vehicles, including buses and trucks.

According to a press release by Jio-bp, the operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DRIVN, an electric vehicle leasing platform. The collaboration aims to strengthen charging infrastructure for heavy commercial fleets nationwide by pairing DRIVN's vehicle leasing operations with Jio-bp’s charging network.

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Sarthak Behuria, Chairman of Jio-bp, noted the critical role played by heavy vehicles in the country's wider transition toward cleaner transport systems.

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"India's transition to electric mobility is no longer a question; it is happening quickly," Behuria said. "At the heart of this transformation are commercial fleets - buses and trucks that keep our people, cargo, and economy moving every day, often covering the longest distances and the toughest routes. At Jio-bp, we believe EV charging infrastructure is a critical part of national infrastructure and our partnership with DRIVN marks an important step towards building the charging backbone needed to cater to the demands of this transition."

Under the arrangement, both entities plan to integrate Jio-bp’s charging points directly with DRIVN’s digital leasing setup, enabling commercial fleet drivers to discover charging stations along active routes.

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Alpna Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at DRIVN, highlighted that operational viability for electric heavy vehicles depends heavily on charger placement along long-haul routes. She pointed out that infrastructure availability must directly align with commercial driving patterns.

"As commercial EVs become a larger part of fleet operations, charging infrastructure has to keep pace with where and how these vehicles are used," Jain said. "For buses and trucks, the location of a charger and the route it serves can directly affect operations."

"Our MoU with Jio-bp allows us to address these requirements as we expand our commercial EV business and make charging infrastructure easier for fleet operators to find and use," she added. "This partnership is the first of many and a decisive step towards building the ecosystem required to make electric mobility more scalable and commercially viable."

The companies also agreed to explore preferential tariff structures and turnkey charging installations across key cities and major transport corridors, supporting the broader goals of the central government’s PM E-DRIVE initiative.

Akshay Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer of Jio-bp, stated that commercial operators require solutions tailored to route demands and heavy vehicle specifications.

"Jio-bp pulse has been built on a simple promise: accessible, reliable, high-uptime EV charging wherever needed," Wadhwa said. “With DRIVN, we are further strengthening our focus on commercial fleets, which have distinct needs shaped by routes, battery capacities and operating patterns," he explained.

Wadhwa added that the MoU lets Jio-bp address those “needs directly, while exploring practical charging and financing solutions for fleet operators. Together, we aim to make reliable charging more accessible for electric buses and trucks." (ANI)

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