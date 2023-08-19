Jio bundles Netflix subscription in pre-paid plans

New Delhi, August 18
Jio on Friday launched two prepaid mobile plans bundled with a Netflix subscription. "We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. It is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength, and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow," Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas said.
