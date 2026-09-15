Jio, Canva announce partnership; Jio users to get premium templates, AI-powered design tools free up to 12 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Jio and Canva on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to bring Canva's premium visual communication and AI-powered design tools to millions of Jio users across India, with eligible users getting access to Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite free for up to 12 months.

Under the partnership, Jio users will be able to access Canva's premium creative tools at no additional cost, with the benefit linked to their Jio recharge plan. The offer will be available to eligible users across channels from September 16.

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Jio users recharging with the Rs 399 plan will get access to Canva Pro, while users on the Rs 349 plan and all eligible 2GB-per-day plans above Rs 349 will receive Canva Pro Lite, the companies said.

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Eligible users can claim the offer through the MyJio app by opening the app, tapping on the offer and starting to use Canva. There will be no additional cost or hidden charges for the offer.

The partnership aims to make professional-quality design and visual communication tools more accessible to students, creators, professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses across India.

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Canva offers millions of premium templates, photos, videos and fonts, along with tools such as background removal, Magic Resize, Magic Eraser and brand management features. The platform also provides AI-powered tools to help users create and edit such content.

The partnership is also expected to make it easier for users to create content in Hindi and multiple Indian languages.

"Creativity is one of India's greatest strengths. Through Canva, we are placing world-class, AI-powered design tools in the hands of millions of Indians - free, and a tap away on MyJio - so every student, creator, entrepreneur and small business can create, learn, grow and earn in a digital-first India, in the language they're most comfortable with," said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited.

Canva Co-Founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said India is one of Canva's fastest-growing markets, with local businesses, creators and educators using the platform to bring their ideas to life.

"India is one of Canva's fastest-growing markets, and the momentum we're seeing here speaks to the creativity and ambition of the local businesses, creators, and educators using our platform to bring their ideas to life. Partnering with Jio marks an exciting new chapter in our journey in India, helping bring the power of Canva to millions more people across the country and empowering anyone to create, communicate, and bring their ideas to life," Obrecht said.

Under the offering, Canva Pro Lite will provide premium design essentials, including millions of premium templates, photos, videos and fonts, one-tap background removal, basic Brand Kit features, print-ready exports, Magic Resize and Magic Eraser.

Canva Pro will additionally provide features such as Content Planner, Canva AI's conversational chat-to-design capability and higher limits for advanced AI tools.

The companies said the partnership combines Jio's digital reach with Canva's AI-powered creativity to make design and content creation simpler and more accessible for users across India. (ANI)

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