Jio Financial Services Q1 net profit jumps 156% to Rs 830 crore, total income rises 141%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) on Thursday reported a 156 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 830 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, driven by strong growth across its lending, payments, asset management and insurance businesses.

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According to the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, consolidated total income (excluding dividend) stood at Rs 1,496 crore, registering a 141 per cent YoY increase.

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The company's Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP), excluding dividend income, rose 38 per cent YoY to Rs 505 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT), excluding dividend income, increased 18 per cent YoY to Rs 461 crore, while PBT including dividend income grew 131 per cent YoY to Rs 970 crore.

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JFSL's consolidated shareholders' equity stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026. During the quarter, the company received the second tranche of Rs 5,934 crore from the promoter group, taking the cumulative capital infusion to Rs 9,890 crore.

The company said its performance during the quarter reflected accelerating momentum across its business portfolio, led by sustained loan growth at its lending arm, Jio Credit Limited, along with expansion in asset management and payments businesses.

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Among operational highlights, Jio Credit Limited's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 2.6 times YoY to Rs 30,667 crore, while quarterly gross disbursements increased 2.7 times YoY to Rs 11,252 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 118 per cent YoY to Rs 257 crore, and PAT increased 113 per cent YoY to Rs 96 crore.

The company's asset management joint venture reported AUM of Rs 18,412 crore, up 21 per cent sequentially, with liquid fund AUM crossing Rs 10,000 crore.

Jio Payment Solutions recorded a Total Payment Value (TPV) of Rs 19,208 crore, up 2.5 times YoY, while Jio Payments Bank's customer deposits rose 1.7 times YoY to Rs 617 crore. The insurance broking business facilitated premiums worth Rs 238 crore, up 1.6 times YoY.

Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited also established its initial market presence by underwriting Rs 266 crore in gross written premiums during its first full quarter of operations.

The company also highlighted strong digital engagement through the JioFinance app, which now has 25 million unique users. During June 2026, the platform recorded an average of around 34,000 product purchases per day across offerings such as personal loans, credit cards, digital gold and fixed deposits.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Sethia said, "The sustained business momentum across our verticals validates the granular architecture of our full-stack ecosystem and the strength of our execution. By strategically integrating AI and data analytics, we have unlocked significant efficiency gains across the value chain."

"Given the massive opportunity in the country for deeper penetration in sectors like investment solutions and insurance, we are accelerating our investments towards some of our newer businesses including our JVs with BlackRock and Allianz in these areas, which will yield significant benefits over a period of time," he added. (ANI)

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