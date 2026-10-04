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Home / Business / Jio IPO likely by October-end at over Rs 12 trillion valuation

Jio IPO likely by October-end at over Rs 12 trillion valuation

Jio Platforms expected to raise around USD 3.8 billion as it prepares to file final IPO documents with SEBI next week

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:12 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Jio Platforms, a major player in digital services, is expected to be listed by the end of this month with an enterprise valuation between USD 143-146 billion or more than Rs 12 trillion. Image credit/ANI file
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Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, is expected to be listed by the end of this month at an enterprise valuation of USD 143-146 billion, or more than Rs 12 trillion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO), through which the company would offer shares to public investors and get listed on the stock exchange, is expected to be the largest public offering in India, with an estimated issue size of  USD 3.8 billion.

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The company has completed international roadshows and is expected to submit its final documents to market regulator SEBI for the IPO in the week beginning October 12, the sources said.

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“Based on the interest garnered from international roadshows, Jio Platforms is expected to debut with a fundamental enterprise valuation of USD 143-146 billion, or a minimum of Rs 12 trillion, by the end of the month,” a source said.

An email sent to Jio Platforms seeking comments on the matter did not elicit a response.

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The overseas roadshows in the US, UK, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore were led by Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, along with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Executive Director Isha Ambani.

A source familiar with the process said Jio Platforms is expected to conduct an India roadshow during the week beginning October 12, following the submission of the red herring prospectus.

Banking sources said Jio Platforms is likely to launch its anchor round before Dussehra, with the issue expected to open after Dussehra and before October 23. The company is expected to be listed on the stock exchange by the end of the month.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued its final observations on August 28. Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.

According to its draft prospectus, the company plans to issue up to 27 crore new equity shares, amounting to around 2.9 per cent of its post-issue equity base.

The proposed IPO is expected to raise around  USD 3.8 billion, according to reports.

The public offering comes at a time when India's primary market remains active, with strong participation from retail investors and domestic institutions.

Since July 1, more than two dozen IPOs have been announced or launched, nearly matching the 28 issues recorded in the first half of 2026.

Jio Platforms houses Reliance's digital businesses, including its telecommunications operations.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Jio Platforms, leads the Indian telecom sector with a 32.89 per cent share of fixed-line connections, serving 157.9 million users. It has a 39.29 per cent share of mobile connections, with 506 million subscribers.

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