Jio IPO: Retail quota fully subscribed within 2 hours on day 2

Jio's IPO, India's largest initial public offering, was fully subscribed in the retail investor category within two hours of bidding on the second day on Thursday, according to data from the BSE.

By 11 am, the quota reserved for retail individual investors had been fully subscribed.

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The Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday. The Reliance Industries (RIL) subsidiary aims to raise up to Rs 30,213 crore through the share sale, potentially valuing the company at approximately USD 108.3 billion.

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The Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription at 10 am on October 21 and will close on October 23. The issue has already attracted considerable interest from global investors, with the company raising approximately Rs 8,110 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public offering.

Demand was primarily driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2.34 times.

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The shareholders' portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees' quota received subscriptions of 1.61 times. Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times as of 11 am on the second day.

On the first day, Jio Platforms launched its Rs 30,213-crore IPO, which was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed major public offering in India. By 5 pm, investors had placed bids worth approximately Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares.

Previously, Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO was fully subscribed by 2 pm on its opening day, while LG Electronics India's IPO was fully subscribed by the close of the first day in 2025.

Hyundai Motor India's IPO had earlier set the record for the largest public offering in India. However, by the end of its first day in 2024, the issue had received subscriptions for only 18% of the shares on offer.