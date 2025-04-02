Jio led mobile internet market in key performance metrics in H2-2024: Ookla

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Jio was the fastest mobile provider in India during the second half of 2024 across all technologies combined and specifically for 5G, according to a report from Ookla, a network intelligence and connectivity insights platform.

According to Ookla, Jio recorded a median 5G download speed of 258.54 Mbps and an upload speed of 14.54 Mbps.

Similarly, Jio was also the best mobile network in India during the period, after leading for both fastest mobile network and best mobile coverage.

During the time span, Airtel offered the best video streaming experiences and 5G gaming in India.

Ookla said Excitel was the fastest internet service provider (ISP) in India during the July- December 2024 period, with a median download speed of 117.21 Mbps and a median upload speed of 110.96 Mbps.

As per the Ookla website, the methodology for the fastest network is determined by Speed Score, which combines download and upload performance and is based on modern chipsets to remove the impact on network performance of older devices.

Coming back to Ookla insights, city-wise, Jaipur had the fastest median mobile download speed among India's most populous cities, recording 181.68 Mbps.

Kolkata was second, followed by Ahmedabad in third.

At the other end of the scale, Mumbai had the slowest median mobile download speed at 75.75 Mbps, followed by Pune and Chennai.

"Jio was the fastest provider across nine cities," Ookla in its 'Speedtest Connectivity Report' said. (ANI)

