Jio Platforms attracts close to $25 billion in bids from anchor investors during its IPO

Mukesh Ambani's USD 3.2 billion Jio Platforms IPO has attracted bids of nearly USD 25 billion from institutional investors such as GIC, BlackRock and Fidelity, amounting to nearly 30 times the portion set aside for anchor investors, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The telecom, cloud and AI group launched its historic initial public offering on Monday for institutional investors, allowing them to bid on up to 30 per cent of the offering set aside for them, prior to public subscription starting on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jio revolutionised India's telecom sector in 2016 by providing free voice calls and affordable data, quickly becoming the largest mobile operator in the nation. It currently boasts over 500 million subscribers and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Advertisement

Its listing is viewed as a gauge of what international investors will invest for that size and for Jio's growth into cloud and AI.

Under the leadership of Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Jio manages Reliance Industries' telecommunications and digital sectors, which include mobile services, fixed broadband, cloud solutions, entertainment, enterprise technology, and AI services.

Advertisement

Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and BlackRock were some of the investors, as per sources.

Jio's IPO happens after the National Stock Exchange of India went public in September, highlighting investor demand for significant offerings in the Indian market. It will be Reliance's first offering since the 2006 listing of Reliance Petroleum.

Year-to-date Indian IPO earnings increased by 8.3 per cent to USD 12.65 billion compared to the same timeframe last year, according to LSEG data.

A successful IPO would position Jio Platforms among the top four publicly traded companies in India by market value, trailing its parent Reliance, competitor Bharti Airtel, and the largest private bank HDFC Bank.

Jio intends to allocate as much as Rs 27,500 crore (USD 2.90 billion) from the net proceeds to pay back or settle the loans of its telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm.