Jio IPO: Ambani kids eye bigger slice of India’s digital pie

With an IPO set to bring it under closer investor scrutiny, Jio Platforms is positioning itself for a larger role in India’s digital economy, with Managing Director Akash Ambani projecting that the company will capture a substantial share of a market expected to reach $1.4 trillion by FY31.

“We expect a $1.4-trillion digital economy by FY31; we will take a huge market share of this,” Ambani said, pointing to growth opportunities in mobile connectivity, home broadband and enterprise technology services.

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The statement underscores the scale of Jio’s ambitions ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to open on October 21.

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The listing will test investor confidence in the company’s ability to convert its massive customer base and expanding digital infrastructure into sustained revenue growth.

With 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026, Jio is India’s largest mobile operator by subscriber base. It had 285 million 5G users, while average monthly data consumption per customer reached 43.7 GB in the first quarter of FY27.

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The company is betting that rising data consumption, wider 5G adoption and growing demand for digital services will drive its next phase of expansion.

However, translating scale into higher earnings will depend on its ability to increase revenue per customer and build businesses beyond mobile connectivity.

Beyond mobile services

Jio’s growth strategy rests on three broad segments: mobile services, home broadband, and enterprise and international offerings. Its financial performance provides the backdrop to these ambitions.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 76,225 crore in FY26, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.8 per cent between FY24 and FY26. The EBITDA margin stood at 53.3 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, according to the company.

Jio operates 3,60,537 telecom towers and holds 26,800 MHz of spectrum, giving it an extensive network infrastructure. Ambani has sought to position the business as an end-to-end technology company rather than merely a telecom operator.

The company estimates that India’s telecom industry will add 340 million 4G and 5G users between FY26 and FY31. Alongside subscriber growth, an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) could provide operators with an opportunity to improve earnings.

Home broadband is another potential growth driver. Jio had 28.6 million fixed broadband customers and accounted for 67.5 per cent of India’s net additions in the segment in FY26.

The enterprise market offers another avenue for expansion. India’s addressable market for digital services in this segment was estimated at Rs 5.1 trillion in FY26. Jio also plans to explore select overseas markets for its technology platform, including network software and equipment.

Data boom creates new opportunities

Jio’s expansion comes against the backdrop of a significant transformation in India’s internet landscape since the company entered the telecom market in 2016.

National average download speeds have risen from around 2.5 Mbps at the time to approximately 68 Mbps, according to figures cited by the company.

Jio reported an average 5G download speed of 198.9 Mbps, nearly twice the level recorded by competing operators over the preceding three years.

Its entry also intensified price competition, helping make mobile data more affordable and expanding access to online video, digital payments and other internet-based services.

The next challenge is to monetise this growing digital usage. While cheaper data has widened access, Jio’s longer-term growth will depend on how effectively it converts demand for connectivity into higher-value consumer and enterprise services.

Ambani has described the company’s broader ambition as helping India become a leading digital society, with Jio playing a role in the country’s technological transformation.

Its international plans suggest an effort to turn some of its in-house technology capabilities into a business that extends beyond the domestic market.

IPO puts growth plans under scrutiny

The proposed IPO will bring renewed attention to Jio’s earnings, market position and ability to deliver on its expansion plans.

According to the details provided for the issue, Jio Platforms plans a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, representing around 3 per cent of its existing share capital. There is no offer-for-sale component.

With the price band fixed at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, the issue could raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore at the upper end, making it India’s largest IPO.

Bidding by anchor investors is scheduled for October 19, while the public issue is due to close on October 23. Reliance Industries holds a 66.43 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

For investors, the central question will be whether Jio can turn its dominant position in mobile connectivity into a broader, profitable technology business.

Its subscriber base and infrastructure give it a substantial starting advantage, but the scale of its ambitions will ultimately be measured by revenue growth, profitability and its ability to compete in emerging digital markets.