DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Jio platforms IPO fully subscribed in less than two hours on Day 1 of subscription

Jio platforms IPO fully subscribed in less than two hours on Day 1 of subscription

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:59 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Jio Platforms Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed in 100 minutes of bidding on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue, driven by strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), according to exchange data.

The IPO was subscribed 1.27 times at the time of filing this report, with bids received for around 25 crore shares against approximately 19.75 crore shares on offer. The total number of applications stood at 13.56 lakh, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Advertisement

The QIB category, excluding anchor investors, was subscribed 3.86 times, receiving bids for around 18.91 crore shares against 4.90 crore shares reserved for the segment.

Advertisement

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 0.41 times. Within this segment, the portion reserved for applications above Rs 10 lakh was subscribed 0.34 times, while the portion for applications below Rs 10 lakh was subscribed 0.54 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on October 21 and will close on October 23. Jio Platforms has fixed the price band at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per equity share, with a minimum bid lot of 12 shares.

Advertisement

The strong opening-day response follows substantial institutional interest in the company's anchor book. Jio Platforms' Rs 8,110-crore anchor allocation attracted aggregate institutional demand of more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, exceeding the amount on offer by over 30 times, according to the company's earlier announcement.

The anchor allocation was made at Rs 1,119 per share and attracted participation from 212 global asset managers, domestic mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension institutions and Indian family offices.

Investors can bid for the issue until October 23, with subscription figures across investor categories expected to remain a key indicator of demand for the offering. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts