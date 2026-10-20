Jio Platforms IPO to open on Wednesday, targets Rs 10.3 lakh crore valuation

The Mumbai-based telecom company is seeking to raise up to Rs 30,200 crore, with a targeted valuation of Rs 10.3 lakh crore. The IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday and close on Friday.

Founded a decade ago as part of Ambani’s Reliance Industries conglomerate, Jio Platforms is headed by Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani. The company has expanded access to affordable mobile connectivity and broadband services across India.

Ahead of the public offering, Jio attracted 212 prominent investors on Monday. These included some of the world’s leading fund managers and financial institutions, such as BlackRock, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Investments, Schroders, JP Morgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and Prudential.

Reliance Industries said in a stock exchange filing last week that Jio had set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share for its maiden offering, which comprises up to 27 crore new shares.

The conglomerate has also been encouraging its more than four lakh employees to subscribe to the IPO, offering them a discount of Rs 54 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms would be valued at Rs 10.3 lakh crore, making it one of India’s most valuable companies, behind its parent Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

The proposed valuation is more than double the Rs 4.9 lakh crore valuation at which Jio secured investments from Meta and Google in 2020.

However, the valuation remains significantly below the expectations of more than £110 billion reported when the telecom group released a draft prospectus during the summer.