Jio Platforms' Q2 net profit rises 13.7% to Rs 8,389 cr after successful IPO listing

Jio Platforms on Friday said its consolidated net profit increase of 13.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 8,389 crore for the second quarter ending September 2026.

According to a regulatory filing, the consolidated revenue from operations of the newly-listed company increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 40,475 crore during the reviewed quarter.

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Jio Platforms’ EBITDA increased by 16.6 per cent to Rs 21,879 crore, and its EBITDA margin grew by 250 basis points to 54.1 percent.

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The net profit attributable to the company’s owners was Rs 8,389 crore for the recently concluded quarter compared to Rs 7,379 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated net profit increased 8 per cent sequentially from Rs 7,765 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations grew 3.3 percent from Rs 39,173 crore.

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This marks the initial results announcement from the digital and telecom firm following its remarkable stock market debut earlier this week.

Jio Platforms’ shares had a stunning debut on Wednesday, closing around 27 per cent higher than its Rs 1,119 issue price, thus becoming the second-most valuable domestic company by market capitalisation.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,358 on the BSE and NSE, reflecting a 21.36 percent premium over its issue price.

It ended at Rs 1,417.35, rising 26.66 percent from the offering price on the BSE. On the NSE, the shares rose by 26.67 per cent, closing at Rs 1,417.50.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said the commodity markets stayed unstable as geopolitical tensions continued to impact global supply chains.

“In light of this context, the domestic focus of our portfolio, along with operational efficiency and flexibility of our integrated operations, enabled Reliance to manage external fluctuations successfully,” said Ambani.