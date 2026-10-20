DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Jio Platforms’ Rs 8,110-crore anchor book attracts over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in institutional demand; draws marquee global investors

Jio Platforms’ Rs 8,110-crore anchor book attracts over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in institutional demand; draws marquee global investors

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:49 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jio Platforms Limited’s Rs 8,110-crore anchor book has attracted aggregate institutional demand of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore, marking the first time an Indian initial public offering (IPO) has crossed this milestone.

The anchor book received demand of more than 30 times the amount on offer, reflecting strong interest from domestic and global institutional investors, including leading asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, global technology-focused investors and prominent Indian family offices.

Advertisement

The breadth of participation is reflected in more than 200 investor lines, highlighting the depth of commitment across fund houses and their individual investment schemes.

Advertisement

The anchor allocation features some of the most prominent names in global and Indian asset management, including BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity Management & Research, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, T. Rowe Price, Prudential and Allianz.

Leading domestic mutual funds, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund, also feature among the investors.

Advertisement

The participation of global technology-focused and specialist investment firms, including Dragoneer, Janus Henderson and Ninety One, further underscores the diverse institutional interest in the offering.

The anchor book has also attracted long-term capital from sovereign and pension investors, including the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Norges Bank Investment Management, PSP Investments, California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the Florida Retirement System.

Domestic retirement and pension institutions, including SBI Pension under the NPS Trust, HDFC Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension and UTI Pension, are also among the participants, highlighting the presence of investors with long-term investment horizons.

Prominent Indian family offices, including Enam, Premji, Zerodha and HCL, have also participated in the anchor allocation, adding to the diversity of the investor base.

Fidelity Contrafund, one of the prominent actively managed global equity funds, is also among the notable investors in the anchor book.

The scale of institutional demand, alongside participation from leading global asset managers, domestic mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension institutions and family offices, makes the anchor book a significant feature of Jio Platforms’ proposed public offering.

The anchor allocation was made at Rs 1,119 per equity share, according to the company's filing to the stock exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts