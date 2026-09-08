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Home / Business / Jio Platforms to begin investor outreach for IPO next week

Jio Platforms to begin investor outreach for IPO next week

Jio Platforms is aiming for an IPO in November, although the timing and other details could change as discussions with investors and bankers progress

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:56 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Jio Platforms could seek to raise up to USD 4 billion through the offering, the sources said. Image credit/ANI File
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Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecommunications arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, is planning to formally begin investor pitching for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) around next week, said sources privy to the matter, strengthening plans for what might become one of India’s biggest listings ever.

The company is expected to hold talks with investors in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and West Asia.

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According to their discussions with banks, Jio Platforms is aiming for an IPO in November, although the timing and other details could change as discussions with investors and bankers progress.

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The IPO size and valuation are also yet to be finalised. Jio Platforms could seek to raise up to USD 4 billion through the offering, the sources said.

Jio Platforms filed its draft IPO papers on June 19, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the documents on August 28. The proposed issue includes up to 270 million new shares, representing a dilution of about 2.9 per cent in the company.

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A portion of the proceeds is expected to be used to repay debt, according to the sources.

Jio Platforms controls Reliance Jio, India's largest wireless carrier. A listing of the company could provide further momentum to India's strong equity capital markets, which are gearing up for several large public offerings.

Earlier this month, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd received SEBI’s approval for an IPO that is expected to start in September and raise approximately USD3 billion.

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