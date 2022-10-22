Jio Q2 net profit up 28% to Rs 4,518 cr

New Delhi, October 21
Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,518 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 3,528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.
The revenue from operations jumped 20.2% to Rs 22,521 crore for the just-ended quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.
The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services that promise to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.
Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015