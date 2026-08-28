Jio retains subscriber leadership in July; adds 2.45 mn mobile users in July, leads 5G FWA with 70% share: TRAI

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Reliance Jio continued to lead India's telecom subscriber market in July 2026, adding 2.45 million wireless mobile subscribers during the month, while retaining a dominant position in 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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Jio's wireless mobile subscriber base rose to 506.03 million at the end of July from 503.58 million in June, an addition of 2,446,727 subscribers. The overall wireless mobile subscriber base in India increased by 5.54 million to 1,287.92 million during the month.

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TRAI data showed Jio had a 39.29 per cent share of India's wireless mobile subscriber base at the end of July, ahead of Bharti Airtel at 38.01 per cent. Jio's subscriber base grew 0.49 per cent month-on-month, compared with Airtel's 0.55 per cent growth.

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Jio also maintained a strong position in broadband services, with 535.12 million broadband subscribers at the end of July, compared with Airtel's 384.23 million, according to TRAI. Jio's broadband base includes both wired and wireless connections.

In fixed wireless access, Jio's 5G FWA subscriber base increased to 9.27 million in July from 9.11 million in June, adding 155,869 subscribers during the month. Airtel's 5G FWA base stood at 3.94 million after adding 116,951 subscribers.

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The total 5G FWA subscriber base stood at 13.21 million at the end of July. Based on the TRAI figures, Jio accounted for about 70.2 per cent of the segment, with Airtel accounting for most of the remainder.

Jio's position was also reflected in the wider fixed wireless segment. Its UBR FWA subscriber base rose to 5.14 million in July from 4.93 million in June, registering 204,320 net additions and monthly growth of 4.14 per cent. TRAI noted that Jio was the only telecom service provider to report UBR FWA subscriber data.

Jio's active subscriber ratio also remained high. TRAI's data showed that 98.82 per cent of Jio's wireless mobile subscriber base was active on the date of peak VLR in July, compared with an all-operator average of 93.48 per cent. (ANI)

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