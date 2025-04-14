VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Following the blockbuster success of "Baipan Bhari Deva," Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde are back with their most anticipated Marathi film, "Zapuk Zupuk," which had its trailer unveiled by Riteish Deshmukh. The journey of this film began with a unique connection - Kedar Shinde announced the film during the Big Boss Marathi finale, where Riteish Deshmukh was the host and Suraj Chavan, the film's lead actor, was crowned the winner of Big Boss Marathi 5. Now, with the film's release scheduled for April 25, 2025, Riteish Deshmukh has returned to launch the trailer, marking a full-circle moment in Suraj's journey from reality TV to the big screen.

The trailer launch event was attended by chief guest Riteish Deshmukh, Kedar Shinde, and the film's cast and crew, including Suraj Chavan, Jui Bhagwat, Indraneel Kamat, Hemant Pharande, Payal Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Milind Gawali, and Deepali Pansare. The trailer begins with an intriguing start, giving the audience a glimpse into Suraj's character and the story's plot, which revolves around a love triangle, romance, and action drama. The film showcases Suraj's incredible acting skills and dialogue delivery, making it a must-watch for fans of Marathi cinema.

The film's music is equally captivating, with a high-energy party anthem track featuring DJ Kratex's infectious beats and a catchy melody. The song, sung by Patya The Doc and penned by Pratik Sanjay Borkar, has already become a chartbuster, playing at various public events, parties, and pubs. The hook step and energetic beats are sure to get the youth grooving.

Riteish Deshmukh praised the young actor's talent and hard work. "I know Suraj since Big Boss, and he is a very talented and hardworking boy. His raw image will excite the audience to watch the film. Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde have delivered the biggest blockbuster hit in the Marathi film industry. I'm confident that 'Zapuk Zupuk' will also make history," he said.

Kedar Shinde, the director of the film, expressed his excitement and said at the trailer launch event, "As a director, I'm always looking for stories that will connect with audiences. 'Zapuk Zupuk' is one such story, with a unique blend of romance, drama, and action. I'm grateful to Jio Studios for their support, and I'm thrilled to see Suraj Chavan shine in this film. Thank you to Riteish Deshmukh for taking valuable time to come and support the film. I'm excited for the audience to see the film".

Directed by Kedar Shinde, 'Zapuk Zupuk' features an ensemble cast, including Suraj Chavan, Jui Bhagwat, Indraneel Kamat, Hemant Pharande, Payal Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Milind Gawali, and Deepali Pansare.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Kedar Shinde under Kedar Shinde Productions, the film is scheduled to release in theatres across Maharashtra on April 25, 2025.

Trailer link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuuQmOFanQA

