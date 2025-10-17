Jio subscriber base crosses 500 million; ARPU rises to Rs 211.4

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio, the telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), continued its strong growth trajectory in the second quarter of FY2025-26, crossing a major milestone of over 500 million subscribers while recording an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 211.4.

According to the company's Q2 consolidated highlights, Jio's total subscriber base stood at 506.4 million as of September 2025, marking an addition of 27.6 million subscribers year-on-year (YoY). The company attributed the robust growth to strong momentum across mobility and home broadband services, backed by its advanced 5G network and expanding JioAirFiber footprint.

Jio's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose 8.4 per cent YoY from Rs 195.1 in September 2024 to Rs 211.4 in September 2025, reflecting higher customer engagement and improved service adoption across its platforms.

"Jio has proudly served over 500 million subscribers over the span of nine years and has become a part of their everyday life," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. The company continues to enhance digital connectivity through affordable, high-speed services.

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said 'Digital services business continues to scale up with positive momentum in subscriber addition across homes and mobility services driven by Jio's network and technology leadership."

The company's JioAirFiber rollout gathered pace, connecting over one million new homes every month, and the platform now serves 9.5 million subscribers, extending its global leadership in fixed wireless broadband.

On the operational front, total data traffic grew 29.8 per cent YoY to more than 58 Bn GB, with 5G traffic now accounting for over half of total wireless usage. Voice traffic also increased by 5.6 per cent, reaching 1.5 trillion minutes during the quarter.

Jio's financial performance mirrored its operational strength. The company's EBITDA rose 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 18,757 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) climbed 12.8 per cent to Rs 7,379 crore. The EBITDA margin improved by 140 basis points to 51.6 per cent, indicating sustained profitability in a highly competitive telecom market. (ANI)

