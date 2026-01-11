DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Jio to launch people-first AI platform, for India and the world: Mukesh Ambani

Jio to launch people-first AI platform, for India and the world: Mukesh Ambani

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Jio will launch a people-first artificial intelligence platform built in India, for India, and the world, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced on Sunday, at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot.

Advertisement

According to Mukesh Ambani, the platform will enable every citizen, starting from Gujarat, to access AI services in their "own language, on their own device, every day to make them more efficient and productive."

Advertisement

He vowed to make Gujarat India's artificial intelligence pioneer.

Advertisement

"In Jamnagar, we are building India's largest artificial intelligence-ready data centre with a single goal -- affordable AI for every Indian," Mukesh Ambani said.

This regional summit in Rajkot will be a true force multiplier for the manifold development of Saurashtra, he said.

Advertisement

"Never in the history of independent India have we seen so much hope, so much self-confidence, and so much vibrancy in India as we do now. Your vision has reshaped India's trajectory for the next 50 years and more," he said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the conference.

For Reliance, Mukesh Ambani said Gujarat is far more than a location. "Gujarat is our body, heart and soul. We are a Gujarati company."

He announced five firm commitments for Gujarat.

"First, investment at unprecedented scale. Reliance is already Gujarat's largest investor. In the last five years, we have invested over Rs 3.5 lakh crores," he said.

He announced that Reliance Industries will double its investment in Gujarat to Rs 7 lakh crores over the next five years.

The second commitment is to make Gujarat a global leadership in clean energy and green materials.

"At Jamnagar, we are building the world's largest integrated clean energy ecosystem, spanning solar, battery energy storage, green hydrogen, green fertilizer, sustainable aviation fuel, and maritime fuels, and advanced materials. These are not only industries of the future, they are foundations of India's prosperous tomorrow. Jamnagar, once the largest hydrocarbon energy exporter, will in the coming years become India's largest exporter of green energy and material, from Gujarat," he said.

Third, he vowed to transform Kutch region into a global clean energy hub.

"Our multi-gigawatt utility scale solar project, among the world's largest, will deliver round-the-clock clean power through advanced storage and modern grid integration, powering India's green future,and reinforcing Gujarat's leadership in renewables," Mukesh Ambani said.

Fourth was the announcement of an AI platform.

Fifth, he said, Reliance will partner with Gujarat for India's Olympic ambitions.

"The Reliance Foundation stands ready to serve the Prime Minister's vision of bringing 2036 Olympics to Ahmedabad. As a concrete step, Reliance will partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multisports Complex in Naranpura, a hub for hosting national and international events and training India's future champions. We are also establishing a world-class hospital in Jamnagar in Saurashtra and expanding our education facilities multifold," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts