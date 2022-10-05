Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in 4 cities

PTI

New Delhi, October 4

Telecom major Jio will start a beta trial of 5G services in four cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi — from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company will send an invite to customers under Jio True 5G Welcome Offer to try its 5G services, and the subscribers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gigabit per second speed.

“Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dasehra for Jio users in 4 cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi,” Jio said.

Invited users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Customers will only pay for their existing 4G plan and will not be charged an additional amount.