Jio topples BSNL to become largest fixed-line provider

PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio toppled state-run BSNL in August to become the largest fixed-line service provider in the country, according to a TRAI report released on Tuesday. According to TRAI’s subscriber report for August, Jio’s wireline subscriber base reached 73.52 lakh while that of BSNL was at 71.32 lakh. PTi

LONDON

UK inflation at 40-year high as food prices rise

British food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980 last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation’s poorest residents. Food prices jumped 14.6% in the year through September, led by the soaring cost of staples, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. AP

WASHINGTON

Microsoft lays off 1,000 staff across divisions

Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 staff across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest US technology firm to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global slowdown. The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft’s total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30. rEUTERS

NEW DELHI

Committed to open offer for NDTV, says Adani

Adani Group, which missed the date for the launch of an open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in NDTV, on Wednesday said it is committed to completing the process and has asked SEBI to provide comments on its draft open offer letter.