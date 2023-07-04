Jio unveils 4G-enabled phone at Rs 999

— IANS

New Delhi, July 3

Reliance Jio on Monday launched India’s most affordable 4G phone ‘Jio Bharat V2’ at just Rs 999, which is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone in the country.

Most affordable It comes with just Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator’s Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution,” said Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio. Six years ago when Jio was launched, “We made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few,” he added.