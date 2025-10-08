DT
Home / Business / Jio unveils safety-first Bharat phone and AI-ready JioPC to boost digital inclusion

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 8 (ANI): Jio has launched a new safety feature for its Bharat phone, aimed at enhancing security and peace of mind for families.

Sunil Dutt, President at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "This phone we had launched earlier also, last year we had launched two new models about this phone. But today what we launched is oh a safety first feature in this, which is with the safety shield."

Explaining the utility of the feature, he added, "It's meant for them so that you're able to monitor where they are, where their phones are... you are not getting distracted by unwanted calls or unwanted messages because you white list those particular numbers." Users can also monitor battery status and network availability remotely. "You can buzz the phone in case you are not able to locate it," he said.

Highlighting the rapid digital transformation, Dutt noted, "In the last nine years since Jio launched, we started off with 4G and then rapidly we've progressed toward 5G... the majority of people who are owning smartphones are wanting to move to 5G."

On affordable data, Dutt said, "Prior to us, one GB of data used to cost 300 rupees... But after we launched, it's now come down to, as the Prime Minister says, less than a cup of tea price."

He added, "What is going to happen in the next three years is going to be much more than what has happened in the last 300 years."

Meanwhile, Anil Jayaraj, President, Digital Services at Jio, introduced JioPC: "JioPC is an AI ready next-gen computer... It requires just a keyboard and mouse to be connected to any television and it just becomes a super computer."

He announced an "AI Classroom, which is powered by JioPC," and added, "It's absolutely free... designed by AI experts at Jio."

He concluded, "If everybody has access to this AI, it'll make a difference." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

