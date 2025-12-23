HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 23: Pharma, the medical drama series starring Nivin Pauly and directed by PR Arun, is witnessing strong positive momentum following its streaming on JioHotstar. The series has quickly become a talking point among audiences, with active discussions unfolding across social media platforms, particularly Twitter/X, signalling growing viewer engagement and word-of-mouth.

Anchored by a grounded, research-driven narrative, Pharma explores the pharmaceutical ecosystem with realism and restraint. As suggested by its tagline, the series follows the journey of Vinod KP, a medical representative played by Nivin Pauly, who begins as an underdog navigating the intense competition and ethical pressures of the industry. His gradual rise and professional evolution form the emotional core of the story, resonating with viewers for its authenticity and controlled storytelling.

What has further amplified the buzz is the way Pharma is being discussed alongside North Indian benchmark web series such as Paatal Lok. While thematically distinct, audiences are drawing parallels in narrative maturity, social grounding, and cinematic discipline--positioning Pharma as a southern-origin series that competes on equal footing with leading Hindi-language OTT content.

With conversations continuing to build and appreciation growing for its understated performances and serious tone, Pharma is steadily emerging as a content-first series that transcends regional boundaries, reinforcing JioHotstar's push towards ambitious, quality-driven storytelling.

