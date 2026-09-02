JioPC turns old computers into AI-ready computers with no new hardware required; plans start at Rs 1,000

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Users can now transform their existing or old computers into AI-ready devices as Reliance Jio's JioPC is now available as a standalone subscription, offering cloud-powered computing with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage without buying new hardware.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio's JioPC is now available as a standalone subscription to anyone with an internet connection, regardless of their telecom or broadband provider.

Advertisement

Previously available to JioHome broadband subscribers, JioPC is now accessible on any existing computer or desktop, opening cloud-powered computing to consumers across India.

Advertisement

JioPC subscription brings the power of cloud computing to an existing device, enabling users to access up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage without replacing their computer.

It is particularly suited for three-four-year-old computers that have slowed down, run out of storage, or have outdated operating systems, offering users an alternative to purchasing new hardware or investing in costly upgrades.

Advertisement

Users can subscribe and activate JioPC in less than five minutes, with no data migration tensions, no new hardware installation, and no downtime.

The offering addresses a widespread and growing problem: millions of computers across Indian homes, schools, and small businesses are ageing, slowing down, and falling behind the performance needs of modern, AI-enabled software-- at a time when replacing them has become significantly more expensive. With JioPC, consumers can upgrade their computing experience without buying a new computer.

The next generation of learning will be powered by AI. JioPC provides options so that students don't get left behind because of an old or underpowered computer.

With computing-intensive AI processing happening on JioPC's cloud, even an eight-year old computer can access the performance, storage and capabilities required for today's AI-powered apps.

JioPC flexible plans have two months, five months and 10+2 months validity.

The JioPC (8GB RAM and 500GB storage) comes with validity of two months at Rs 1,000, for five months at Rs 2000 and for 10+2 months at Rs 4000.

The JioPC Ultra (16GB RAM and 1TB storage) will cost Rs 1200 for two-month plan, Rs 2500 for five-month plan and Rs 5000 for 10+2 months plan.

The flexible subscription options offer a simple alternative for consumers looking to revive, modernise, or extend the life of their existing computers across homes, schools, professionals and businesses.

As a cloud-based service, JioPC requires a stable internet connection, including broadband or reliable 4G/5G, for a smooth experience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)